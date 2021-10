Also available on the nbc app

Dating can be hard for a celebrity! Especially when you never know if someone is genuinely interested in you, or just your fame. Leslie Jones dishes on her bicoastal dating life, what she finds different between dating culture in NYC and LA, and talks with Kelly about her game show "Supermarket Sweep."

Available until 03/30/22

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

