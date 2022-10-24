"You lose everything you've got, trying to give everyone what they want." Lena Dunham dishes on her podcast "The C-Word," and shares how she's using her personal experience of being publicly called crazy to help examine why iconic women like Whitney Houston and Britney Spears are given toxic labels. Lena also dishes on adapting her favorite childhood book to the big screen in her new movie "Catherine Called Birdy."

