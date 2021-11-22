Also available on the nbc app

Lawrence Zarian's lifelong dream of launching his own collection is now a reality. Lawrence shows off his passion project CAxLZ: a collection designed for all women in mind. Audience members Rose and Isabelle rock his Bianca open-front cardigan in leopard print, and his Tracey tie-front top & Christina bootleg pants. Pilot Pen awards $1000 to Isabelle and Rose for going above and beyond as audience members. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min TV-PG Web Exclusive Talk and Interview Daytime

