"You mean more to me than you ever knew." Laura Linney chats with Kelly Clarkson about the "Love Actually" premiere, and shares that not being able to meet Kelly on the red carpet "drove her crazy." Laura also reveals her deep connection with Kelly's "American Idol" run, because she and a close friend rooted for her from the very beginning. Tune in today for more with Laura Linney.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight