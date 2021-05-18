Also available on the nbc app

He made his mark in history as the 43rd president of the United States, and now he's making strides in the art world. George W. Bush recently released the book "Out of Many, One: Portraits of America's Immigrants," which features his paintings of U.S. immigrants. Laura Bush confesses that she was "very surprised" by her husband's artistic pivot but admits that he's really good at his new craft. Tune in for more with former First Lady Laura Bush.

