Las Fotos Project is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that inspires teenage girls and gender-expansive youth to express themselves through photography while eliminating the cost. Executive director Lucia Torres explains how the project helps students explore the art of photography by providing everyone with a full professional camera kit, quality instruction, workshops, and mentorship opportunities. Las Fotos Project alum Fabiola dials-in and shares how the organization helped her express herself within her community as a second-generation Mexican American, as well as pursue a scholarship with Gucci. Fabiola is now paying it forward by mentoring the next generation of young female photographers in her community. Watch till the end for a big surprise.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson