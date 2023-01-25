Main Content

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil's Battle To Redefine The Sport Highlighted In LeBron James Documentary

CLIP01/25/23

"It was a hell of a ride!" Lacrosse superstar Paul Rabil dishes on partnering with LeBron James in the new Hulu documentary "Fate of a Sport," which follows he and his brother's ambitious journey to create the Premiere Lacrosse League. Paul shares his mission to create a better future for pro players and to realign lacrosse with its roots, and opens up about the imposter syndrome he felt while trying to create a new professional sports league. Paul also dishes on his mission to put lacrosse goals in all 50 states through his "Goals for Greatness" program.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Available until 01/25/24
Go to show page
Tags: Paul Rabil, lacrosse, Hulu, espn, Kelly Clarkson, LeBron James
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.