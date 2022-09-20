4wrd Progress is a South Central Los Angeles-based youth foundation proving that basketball can lay down the foundation for a successful life, especially for at-risk kids. Founders Marc and Devan are on a mission to empower kids in their community by teaching and implementing life skills and building confidence through hoops. 4wrd Progress has grown from a two-week summer camp to a year-round academy, providing free resources to ensure their kids leave with more opportunities. Former participant-turned-youth leader Chance shares how the program surprised him from a young age. Make sure to watch till the end for a huge surprise for 4wrd Progress!

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight