LA Youth Basketball Organization Empowers At Risk-Kids On & Off The Court

09/20/22

4wrd Progress is a South Central Los Angeles-based youth foundation proving that basketball can lay down the foundation for a successful life, especially for at-risk kids. Founders Marc and Devan are on a mission to empower kids in their community by teaching and implementing life skills and building confidence through hoops. 4wrd Progress has grown from a two-week summer camp to a year-round academy, providing free resources to ensure their kids leave with more opportunities. Former participant-turned-youth leader Chance shares how the program surprised him from a young age. Make sure to watch till the end for a huge surprise for 4wrd Progress!

Kelly Clarkson
