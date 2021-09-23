Also available on the nbc app

Erick Quintanilla first fell in love with music when his jazz-loving 7th-grade teacher told him to pick up a saxophone. Fast forward to 2014, when he got his first assignment as a music teacher in an underserved middle school in Los Angeles. The majority of the instruments were in pretty bad shape, so he worked hard to land two large grants through Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation. With the grant money, he bought new instruments for his students and began taking them to festivals and competitions around the state. They eventually even performed at Disneyland! In this extended cut, Kelly talks with Erick's student Lydia whose life was changed by the program.

Kelly Clarkson

