LA Nonprofits Partner Together To Provide Free Showers & Laundry To Homeless Community

CLIP03/18/22

Two incredible Los Angeles nonprofits are teaming up to help restore dignity to the unhoused community through the power of warm showers and clean clothes. Mel, the founder of Shower of Hope, returns to the show alongside Jodie, the founder of The Laundry Truck L.A. After volunteering with Mel and realizing that the people they're helping are going to need clean clothes after their showers, Jodie was inspired to create a similar service for clean laundry. Lex joins the show and explains how the two nonprofits helped him get back on his feet after living in his car amid the pandemic.

