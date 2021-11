Also available on the nbc app

Now more than ever community programs are coming together to help those in need. One of those programs is Food On Foot, which provides jobs, food, resources and support for the people who need it most. Kelly sits down with Food On Foot program director, Kelsie, and listens to remarkable stories from graduates who overcame homelessness and drug addictions with the help of the program.

