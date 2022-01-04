Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Kym Whitley And Kelly Share Advice For Single Parents During Audience Q&A

CLIP01/04/22
As a part of our Single Parent Appreciation Hour, Kym Whitley and Kelly tackle questions from fellow single parents in the audience, including a mom having trouble disciplining her kids, a dad who's ready to start dating again, and a dad worried about talking through puberty with his daughter. They all bond over the mutual struggle of single parenthood, and dish out advice on how to handle some tough situations.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kym Whitley, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E012 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
