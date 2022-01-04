Also available on the nbc app

As a part of our Single Parent Appreciation Hour, Kym Whitley and Kelly tackle questions from fellow single parents in the audience, including a mom having trouble disciplining her kids, a dad who's ready to start dating again, and a dad worried about talking through puberty with his daughter. They all bond over the mutual struggle of single parenthood, and dish out advice on how to handle some tough situations.

