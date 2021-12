Also available on the nbc app

Kelly can't stop complimenting Kyle Chandler as he calls in from a beautiful woodsy setting. She addresses a past thirst tweet she made about him, and Kyle shares a hilarious story of a time he shot a BB gun bullet through his parent's window. Kyle also spills the details on his new movie "The Midnight Sky," and they reminisce over "Friday Night Lights" and other past shows that built his incredible career.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson