Guest host Simu Liu of "Shang Chi" and Marvel's "Eternals" star Kumail Nanjiani dig into what seeing Asian superheroes on the big screen means to them, and why every community deserves to see themselves as heroes and not villains. Kumail also pitches his wife's hilarious website idea for breaking Muslim stereotypes, and shares an adorable video of his niece reacting to his Bollywood dance scene in "Eternals."

Available until 02/09/23

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 8 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

