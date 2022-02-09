Main Content

Kumail Nanjiani Shares Niece's Adorable Reaction To His Bollywood Scene In Marvel's 'Eternals'

CLIP02/09/22
Guest host Simu Liu of "Shang Chi" and Marvel's "Eternals" star Kumail Nanjiani dig into what seeing Asian superheroes on the big screen means to them, and why every community deserves to see themselves as heroes and not villains. Kumail also pitches his wife's hilarious website idea for breaking Muslim stereotypes, and shares an adorable video of his niece reacting to his Bollywood dance scene in "Eternals."

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.