The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kumail Nanjiani Celebrates End Of 'Eternals' Superhero Diet With Favorite Dessert

CLIP02/09/22
Everyone has seen the photos of Kumail Nanjiani's jacked body for his role as a superhero in Marvel's "Eternals," but now that the movie has been released, he's ready to eat some carbs again. Guest host and fellow Marvel superhero star Simu Liu surprises Kumail with their favorite desserts, pandan cake and boba tea, in celebration of no more superhero diets. Tune in today for more with Simu Liu and Kumail Nanjiani.

