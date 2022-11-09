Main Content

Kristen Bell Feels Like Ben Platt's Real Sister In 'The People We Hate at the Wedding'

CLIP11/09/22

Kristen Bell teases her new Amazon Prime Video comedy "The People We Hate at the Wedding," and praises co-stars Ben Platt and Allison Janney for hilariously portraying a dysfunctional family. Kristen also dishes about demanding that her family have themed Halloween costumes, and doing yearly neighborhood hayrides with husband Dax Shepard. Kristen also explains her new mouth massage obsession, and why her kids have ordered non-alcoholic beers at restaurants.

