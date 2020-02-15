Valerie Bertinelli On Betty White Passing Days Before 100th Birthday: 'She Has The Best Timing'
CLIP 01/19/22
“EastSiders” star Kit Williamson reveals that he grew up in a very southern community and explains that being a gay child was extremely challenging based on his surroundings. Thankfully, he had a supportive family to lean on. Kit also gives credit to Kelly Clarkson for normalizing LGBTQ people and supporting gay rights. Tune in to the show to see Kelly's reaction to this touching moment.