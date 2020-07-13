Main Content

Sarah from Orlando, Florida, overheard a nearby utility worker named Albert singing while visiting her mother's assisted living facility. Since guests aren't allowed inside the building, Sarah asked Albert to serenade her mother with dementia from afar because she knew how much it'd mean to her—and she loved it! To celebrate this incredible act of kindness, gospel singer Kirk Franklin surprises Albert and Sarah with a sweet message and thanks them for continuing to bring joy into the world.

