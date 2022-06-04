Main Content

Kim Kardashian Defends Her 16 Lb Met Gala Weight Loss: 'I Didn't Do Anything Unhealthy'

Kim Kardashian is defending her controversial decision to lose 16 pounds in three weeks in order to squeeze into her 2022 Met Gala look. The 41-year-old reality star wore Marilyn Monroe's famous "Happy Birthday" dress to fashion's biggest night in May. Many criticized her for how quickly she lost the weight, but now in an interview with The New York Times she is defending her decision. "To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me," she said.

