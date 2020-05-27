Also available on the nbc app

Brenden and Jacqui Brown from San Francisco, California, planned to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas, but when their trip was canceled due to the pandemic, their two sons saved the day! Jayden, 11, and Jentzen, 9, sprang to action and surprised their parents with a candlelit breakfast, handwritten menus and cards, and a romantic serenade by Jayden. The couple’s photos of the special anniversary went viral and Brenden told “The Kelly Clarkson Show” it was the best bowl of cereal he’s ever had!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson