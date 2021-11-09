Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Kids Mullet Championship Winner Would Make Blake Shelton Proud

CLIP11/08/21
Also available on the nbc app

"Nobody's gonna touch my hair." These are the wise words of 11-year-old Allen, the 2021 winner of the Kids USA Mullet Championship. Allen and his mom Lesli share how his mullet started as a way to fight boredom during lockdown, but has become a way for him to give back to the foster care system in Seattle. Pilot Pen awards Allen $1000 to help maintain that beautiful mullet. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, blake shelton
S3 E04 minNRWeb ExclusiveTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.