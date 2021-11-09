Also available on the nbc app

"Nobody's gonna touch my hair." These are the wise words of 11-year-old Allen, the 2021 winner of the Kids USA Mullet Championship. Allen and his mom Lesli share how his mullet started as a way to fight boredom during lockdown, but has become a way for him to give back to the foster care system in Seattle. Pilot Pen awards Allen $1000 to help maintain that beautiful mullet. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson