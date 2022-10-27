Main Content

Khloé Kardashian Thinks Kris Jenner Is Spying On Her

CLIP10/27/22

"How long have you been perched there watching me?!" Khloé Kardashian loves living next door to her mom Kris Jenner, but she admits there are moments when she's a little creeped out, like when Kris called her early one morning to ask about a mysterious car leaving her driveway. Khloé also opens up about her recent melanoma scare, and encourages everyone to be proactive with their health and get annual skin cancer screenings.

