"How long have you been perched there watching me?!" Khloé Kardashian loves living next door to her mom Kris Jenner, but she admits there are moments when she's a little creeped out, like when Kris called her early one morning to ask about a mysterious car leaving her driveway. Khloé also opens up about her recent melanoma scare, and encourages everyone to be proactive with their health and get annual skin cancer screenings.

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight