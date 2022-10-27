Khloé Kardashian is on a mission to make women of all body types feel confident and sexy with her fashion brand Good American. Khloé dishes on how the brand was born out of her own insecurities growing up with limited fashion options as a curvy girl. She also shares how Good American's open casting call is encouraging women of all shapes and sizes to come as they are, and audition to become the next model and member of their Good Squad.

