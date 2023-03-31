Main Content

Kevin Bacon Performs 'It's A Philly Thing' With Philadelphia's 'Rock to the Future'

Rock to the Future is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit on a mission to give the city's underserved youth access to free music programs. Founder Jessica shares how the nonprofit has served thousands of kids and teens by providing free instruments and workshops on everything from songwriting to music production to graphic design. Kevin Bacon and his band The Bacon Brothers recently teamed up with Rock to the Future on his "It's A Philly Thing" music video. Kevin and participants Nia and Jared perform "It's A Philly Thing," and Kelly surprises Rock to the Future with $15,000 worth of guitars from Gibson!

