Kevin Bacon is dishing on the proposal to his wife Kyra Sedgwick, whom he's been married to for 32 years. Kevin reveals how he hid the engagement ring in her Christmas stocking, and she said yes, but three months later, Kyra burst into tears and admitting that she didn't like ring. Luckily he was happy to find her a new one.

