A Poughkeepsie, New York, family has been under incredible stress after their dad was involved in a car accident that left him re-learning to walk. After he lost his job during recovery, and all of their kids lost their jobs due to COVID-19, the family struggled to make ends meet. Kelly hears their incredible story and then brings the family to tears with a big surprise!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson