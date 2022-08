When 6-year-old Ethan and his dog Remington went missing in the woods of Sherburne County, Minnesota, locals from all over took action. Kelly chats with Ethan's parents and just a few of the countless good neighbors who dropped everything to search for the boy. Plus, Ethan stops by to share some hugs with his heroes.

TV-PG S1 E0 12 min Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight