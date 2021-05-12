Main Content

Kelly Urges Seth Rogen To Make His Nightmare Camping Experience Into A Movie

05/12/21
In a new segment called "Epic Storytime," Kelly gives Seth Rogen the chance to tell a long story that usually wouldn't fit into the show. Seth shares a truly horrible summer camp experience where he went on a poorly-supervised camping trip and everything possible went wrong. It starts with one girl twisting her ankle and ends with a bunch of teenagers desperate to be rescued from the woods. But don't worry; there's some humor along the way.

