In a new segment called "Epic Storytime," Kelly gives Seth Rogen the chance to tell a long story that usually wouldn't fit into the show. Seth shares a truly horrible summer camp experience where he went on a poorly-supervised camping trip and everything possible went wrong. It starts with one girl twisting her ankle and ends with a bunch of teenagers desperate to be rescued from the woods. But don't worry; there's some humor along the way.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson