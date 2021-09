Also available on the nbc app

After years of hearing "Aah, Kelly Clarkson!" shouted at her everywhere she goes, Kelly finally confronts Seth Rogen, who wrote the iconic line from "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." Seth apologizes for it becoming so popular, and Kelly shares the story of being so confused the first time she heard the infamous quote in a movie trailer.

Appearing:

S2 E0 3 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution