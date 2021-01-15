Also available on the nbc app

Freelance art director Miriam Weiskind was struggling to find work during the pandemic, so she made the ultimate pivot by making pizzas. Miriam started baking free pizzas for neighbors who were also low on cash, and soon enough, her hobby grew into a business with strangers buying pizzas themselves and others. Miriam also reveals that she dedicated pizza orders to her mother, who recently passed from Covid-19.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson