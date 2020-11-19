The California wildfires have forced many firefighters to leave their families for extended periods of time. San Jose firefighter Josh Padron had been away from home for weeks and planned on returning early to see his daughter Eliana. In an emotional viral video, he surprises her and there is not a dry eye in the house. Kelly and Pilot Pens bring Josh and Eliana on the show to surprise them with a gift to make their holidays together extra special.

