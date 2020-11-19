Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Kelly Tears Up Over Firefighter's Emotional Reunion With Daughter

CLIP11/18/20

The California wildfires have forced many firefighters to leave their families for extended periods of time. San Jose firefighter Josh Padron had been away from home for weeks and planned on returning early to see his daughter Eliana. In an emotional viral video, he surprises her and there is not a dry eye in the house. Kelly and Pilot Pens bring Josh and Eliana on the show to surprise them with a gift to make their holidays together extra special.

TV-PGS2 E0 3 minTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, firefighter, return, family, Daughter
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.