Also available on the nbc app

Sanitation worker Terrill Haigler saw a problem with the way the sanitation industry was handling COVID-19, and how that was impacting the public. He used Instagram to shed light on what workers in his field go through while inspiring more support for sanitation workers. Kelly surprises Terrill with a gift for all the work he's been doing to change his workplace for the better.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson