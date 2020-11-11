Main Content

Kelly Surprises Lieutenant Creating Scholarships For Military Families

CLIP11/11/20
Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney was overwhelmed by the sacrifices military families make for their loved ones and their country. This inspired him to start Folds of Honor, which gives scholarships to children of fallen or injured soldiers. Kelly and Olivia Munn speak with one of the families impacted by this organization, and Kelly shares a special surprise to help Folds Of Honor keep spreading hope.

