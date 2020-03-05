Main Content

Kelly Surprises Inspiring Coach And Mom Of Six With Life-Changing Gift

Brianna is a mother of six but still finds time to coach several of her children’s sports teams. After having some financial trouble, she was forced to move her entire family into a trailer. She tells Kelly Clarkson how she and the kids have had a rough year, but the support she’s received from her colleagues and students has helped keep her positive. Little does she know, Kelly has a few surprises in store for her!

