Brianna is a mother of six but still finds time to coach several of her children’s sports teams. After having some financial trouble, she was forced to move her entire family into a trailer. She tells Kelly Clarkson how she and the kids have had a rough year, but the support she’s received from her colleagues and students has helped keep her positive. Little does she know, Kelly has a few surprises in store for her!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson