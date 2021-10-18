Main Content

Kelly Surprises High School Student Who Is Handing Out Scholarships To Classmates

CLIP10/18/21
After landing a 4-year scholarship for college, high school senior Josh decided to start a scholarship fund for his classmates using the money he had saved up for school. Pilot Pen awards Josh $1000 to keep up his generous efforts, and Kelly surprises Josh with an additional $9000 to keep paying it forward. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://www.pilotpen.us/

