Kelly Surprises Food Truck Owner With $10,000

CLIP07/05/21
Kelly's stage manager Ran Lowe does not like being in front of the camera, but he made an exception to showcase an LA food truck worthy of recognition. Treat Day Truck was started during the pandemic by Jamie Boatright, who pivoted from making fitness apparel to delicious food. Kelly and "Jungle Cruise" star Edgar Ramirez sample some tasty treats from the truck, then Jamie loses it when Kelly gives him a gift of $10,000 to support his pandemic pivot.

