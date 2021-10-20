Main Content

Kelly Surprises Boston Couple With Best Gender Reveal Of All Time

A few years ago Boston couple Kate and Dave had a wedding so epic that it went viral. The wedding party surprised the bride with a flash mob dance to Kelly's song "My Life Would Suck Without You." Kelly continues to be a part of their relationship and joins in for a surprise gender reveal on the show. Spoiler alert – it's a girl! Pilot Pen awards Kate and Dave $1000 to prepare for their new addition. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://www.pilotpen.us/

