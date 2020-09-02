Also available on the nbc app

Breanna from Manteno, IL, struggled with infertility and eventually had a miscarriage that would make it impossible for her to get pregnant again. When she ran out of options, she looked into surrogates and found out that her 51-year-old mother, Julie, would be the perfect candidate! Julie is now five months pregnant with Breanna's child, and Kelly celebrates with an out-of-this-world baby shower with the help of super mom Kristin Gambaccini.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson