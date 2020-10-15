Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Kelly & Mike Colter Make A Brisket Burrito

CLIP10/15/20
Also available on the nbc app

Socks' Love Barbecue restaurant owner Steve Hartsock noticed that a fellow restaurant named Lake Burrito was struggling during the pandemic. He created a video announcing his plan to donate 100% of his profits for that day to the struggling business. Steve's actions saved the restaurant from closing, and now he has teamed up with Lake Burrito owner, Paris Retana, to make a brisket burrito. Kelly and Mike Colter chat with both restaurant owners to hear their story and learn how to make the tasty new dish.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, Mike Colter, Brisket Burrito
S2 E010 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.