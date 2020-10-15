Also available on the nbc app

Socks' Love Barbecue restaurant owner Steve Hartsock noticed that a fellow restaurant named Lake Burrito was struggling during the pandemic. He created a video announcing his plan to donate 100% of his profits for that day to the struggling business. Steve's actions saved the restaurant from closing, and now he has teamed up with Lake Burrito owner, Paris Retana, to make a brisket burrito. Kelly and Mike Colter chat with both restaurant owners to hear their story and learn how to make the tasty new dish.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson