Usually, when you think of Santa you envision a plump jolly old man with rosy cheeks and a bushy, long, silver beard. Well, there's a new Santa in town and he's a straight-up silver fox! Kelly meets Toronto's Fashion Santa, Paul. Paul shares his journey from working as a model in New York City to rocking the white beard in support of children's hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. Pilot Pen donates $1000 to Paul for spreading Christmas cheer for all to hear. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

