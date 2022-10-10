Main Content

Kelly Meets The Internet's Sweetest Pop Culture Fanatic, 71-Year-Old Uncle Butch

Kelly meets the internet's most unlikely pop culture fanatic, our very own Associate Producer Morgan's 71-year-old Uncle Butch. Uncle Butch dials-in and shares that he got into celebrity news thanks to an old co-worker who would bring in his girlfriend's celebrity magazines to read while on break. Uncle Butch explains how reading stories about Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock and all the other nice people doing good things in the world helps him stay positive when normal news is bringing him down. Pilot Pen gives Uncle Butch $1,000 to help him buy more magazine subscriptions! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

