Main Content

Kelly Meets Officer Behind Viral Fort Worth Police Department Recruitment Video

CLIP11/14/22

Fort Worth Police Department Officer Buddy "Big B" Calzada is the actor behind what might be the greatest recruitment video of all time! Officer Buddy dials-in and shares how his idea for making a recruitment video in the style of a car commercial went viral, leading to over 1,000 applicants for the department! Officer Buddy explains how he wanted the video to be fun for everyone, and show that "behind this vest, behind this badge, there's a human heart." Also, Pilot Pen awards one lucky audience member $1,000! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

NRTalk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.