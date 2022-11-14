Fort Worth Police Department Officer Buddy "Big B" Calzada is the actor behind what might be the greatest recruitment video of all time! Officer Buddy dials-in and shares how his idea for making a recruitment video in the style of a car commercial went viral, leading to over 1,000 applicants for the department! Officer Buddy explains how he wanted the video to be fun for everyone, and show that "behind this vest, behind this badge, there's a human heart." Also, Pilot Pen awards one lucky audience member $1,000! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

