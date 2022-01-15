Two weeks ago we lost the legendary actor Betty White. Monday would have been her 100th birthday, and a documentary of her amazing career will show in theaters for one day only to celebrate her. Producer and Director of “Betty White: A Celebration” Steve Boettcher joins the show to talk about Betty's legacy, and how the film is truly a love letter to Betty and her fans. In honor of Betty's love of animals, Pilot Pen is donating $1000 on her behalf to Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

