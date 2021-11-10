Main Content

Kelly Meets Adorable Emotional Support Rat Remi

CLIP11/09/21
We've all seen emotional support dogs running around with their cute vests, but have you ever seen an emotional support rat? Kelly meets Sara and Remi, the cute little emotional support rat, who helped Sara with her anxiety while attending graduate school. Pilot Pen awards Sara and Remi $1000 for their beautifully unique relationship. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

