It's Girl Power Hour on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the spotlight is on 15-year-old bakery owner Layla Wallace, the founder of Layla's Cool Pops. Kelly speaks with this young business owner and her intern Arrianna Jentink-Bristol to hear how this bakery has created an outlet for them. They also teach Kelly how to make fun and easy Oreo pops. Yum!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson