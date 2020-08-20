Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
Kelly Learns How To Whip Up A Wow-Worthy Lunchbox Recipe: Mini-Sub BBQ Sandwiches

CLIP08/19/20
Whether kids are at home or in the classroom, parents everywhere are gearing up to make a whole lot of lunches for the new school year. Kelly teams up with KING’S HAWAIIAN and editorial director of Delish, Jo Saltz, to make BBQ sandwiches using KING’S HAWAIIAN mini-sub rolls. Kelly admits she’s a saucy gal and loves a good sandwich! Jo also lets Kelly know about KING’S HAWAIIAN’s "Lunchbox Reactions" Contest where parents can capture a video of their child reacting to a lunch made with KING’S HAWAIIAN bread and enter for a chance to win a $25,000 scholarship for their child. Learn more at the KING’S HAWAIIAN Lunchbox Reaction Contest for a chance to win a $25,000 scholarship: https://lunchboxreactions.com/

