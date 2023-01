Peacock is bringing "Saved By The Bell" back, and the show has a whole new cast and theme song sung by rapper Lil Yachty! Kelly is just a little jealous that she didn't sing the theme song, but Mario Lopez says the sweetest thing to console her. Tune in for more with Mario Lopez and catch "Saved by The Bell" on Peacock on November 25th.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight