Also available on the nbc app

World-renowned magicians Penn & Teller swing by the show to celebrate 45 years as The Kings Of Magic and dish on their show "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" on The CW. Penn talks about how the pair got started and he shares a hilarious story about the first time he met Kelly. Kelly also forgets that Teller does not speak, so she makes it her mission to get a word out of him.

Available until 12/03/21

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson