High school reporter Riley Atkinson’s senior year was sidelined by the pandemic, but she found a way to turn lemons into lemonade through her writing. Her reporting on the impact of COVID-19 on college towns earned her the title of JEA 2021 Student Journalist of the Year, and Kelly wants to make sure her future path to success is a little less bumpy. Kelly introduces Riley to the author of "Career Choreography," Ken Lindner, who has a plan to help Riley pursue her dream career. Kelly and Ken then grant Riley a mentorship opportunity with the 'Access Hollywood' team including a one-on-one with Mario Lopez.

