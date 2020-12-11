Also available on the nbc app

For the past week, Kelly has been helping Saint Nick out by answering some of the many "Letters To Santa" sent from children all around the world. Her last round of letters comes from Union Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter that provides life transformation services for adults and children. The organization has had its hands full during the pandemic and could use a few extra resources over the holidays, so after reading the children's wish lists, Pilot Pens and Kelly gift $10,000 to Union Rescue Mission to ensure the kids have a fantastic holiday.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson