Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Kelly Gifts $10,000 To Organization Helping Homeless Youth

CLIP12/11/20
Also available on the nbc app

For the past week, Kelly has been helping Saint Nick out by answering some of the many "Letters To Santa" sent from children all around the world. Her last round of letters comes from Union Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter that provides life transformation services for adults and children. The organization has had its hands full during the pandemic and could use a few extra resources over the holidays, so after reading the children's wish lists, Pilot Pens and Kelly gift $10,000 to Union Rescue Mission to ensure the kids have a fantastic holiday.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, Organization, homeless youth
S2 E03 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.